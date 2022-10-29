NFL does not fine Mac Jones for kick to the groin of Bears’ Jaquan Brisker

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 29, 2022, 2:58 PM EDT
Chicago Bears v New England Patriots
Getty Images

Bears defensive back Jaquan Brisker took a kick to the groin from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones on Monday night, but Jones suffered no repercussions.

Jones, who lifted his leg on a slide and ended up with his foot in Brisker’s crotch, wasn’t flagged on the play and also was not fined, the league confirmed today.

Quarterbacks do sometimes get fined for kicking defensive players when sliding, most notably former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who was once fined $10,000 for kicking Ravens safety Ed Reed on a slide. But this time Jones wasn’t fined.

Also not fined from that game was New England’s Matthew Judon, who delivered a helmet-first hit to the back of Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

15 responses to “NFL does not fine Mac Jones for kick to the groin of Bears’ Jaquan Brisker

  2. I’m a Bills fan and I despise All Things Patriots, I really think that was an accident. His toe got caught in the turf and in a split second he pulled it unstuck by raising his leg. The fear of injury by getting your foot caught like that leads to a quick and decisive move to protect yourself. I obviously have no idea but I feel like that’s what he was doing.

  3. NFL figured Brisker intercepting his starting position and sending him to the bench was enough punishment.

  5. It wasn’t intentional. That’s why. The last thing a QB is looking for is contact. It was a natural reflex to protect his body. He didn’t even have time to aim for any particular body part. It’s pretty obvious when you look at the replay.

  6. This is the second time Jones has gotten away with kicking opponents in that area. You’d think this would show a pattern.

  7. This makes sense to me. He’s one of the hapless Turnover Twins so there’s no way he’d hit anything he was actually aiming for, even when it’s his cleat and not a football. The guy is terrible and wouldn’t even qualify as QB2 on teams that actually want to compete.

  9. I don’t usually go for the popular conspiracies that have Goodell either having it in for Pats or letting them slide for obvious transgressions.
    But Roger having just recently attended Kraft’s wedding, it’s open to consideration if there may be some favoritism involved here.

  12. Reflex or intentional it was a dirty play.

    If a QB can’t slide properly without the leg going up it’s on them. They’ll do it to the wrong guy sometime and they’ll learn their lesson.

  13. Patriots…. Still the team fans of other teams fear & love to hate…. PRICELESS!!!

