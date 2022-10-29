Nico Collins, A.J. Cann, Maliek Collins ruled out for Texans

Posted by Josh Alper on October 29, 2022, 4:13 PM EDT
Houston Texans v Las Vegas Raiders
Getty Images

The Titans ruled out quarterback Ryan Tannehill for Sunday’s game in Houston and the Texans announced later on Saturday that they’ve ruled out three players of their own.

Right guard A.J. Cann, defensive tackle Maliek Collins, and wide receiver Nico Collins have all been downgraded to out for Sunday. All three players were listed as questionable on Friday,

Nico Collins missed practice all week with a groin injury. He has 18 catches for 305 yards so far this season and his absence will give more playing time to Chris Moore, Phillip Dorsett, and Tyron Johnson alongside Brandin Cooks.

Cann is dealing with an illness. Justin McCray is expected to start in his place.

Maliek Collins is out with a chest injury. Roy Lopez, Kurt Hinish, Thomas Booker, and Jaleel Johnson are on hand on the interior of the defensive line.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.