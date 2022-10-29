Patriots activate Yodny Cajuste from IR, place Chasen Hines on IR

Getty Images

The Patriots activated offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste from injured reserve back to the 53-player roster. Cajuste played as a reserve in the first three games of the 2022 season before being placed on injured reserve Oct. 1.

He has seen action on 10 offensive snaps and nine on special teams.

The Patriots also announced they placed rookie offensive lineman Chasen Hines on injured reserve in a corresponding move. He has an undisclosed injury.

Hines started training camp on the active/non-football injury list before passing a physical at the beginning of August. He has not appeared in a regular-season game.

The Patriots activated rookie offensive lineman Kody Russey to the active roster.

Russey has spent the season on the practice squad and has not played in a regular-season game.