Ryan Tannehill misses walkthrough, Malik Willis in line to start

Getty Images

It looks like Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis will be making his first NFL start on Sunday.

Ryan Tannehill has been dealing with an ankle injury that caused him to miss practice on Wednesday and he missed Friday’s practice with an illness joining the injury as reasons to doubt Tannehill would be able to play against the Texans. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Tannehill also missed Saturday’s walkthrough because of the illness, which points to Willis getting the start.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was asked on Friday if Tannehill has tested positive for COVID-19, but said only that Tannehill is dealing with an illness.

Willis has appeared in two games so far this season. He was 1-of-4 for 25 yards in relief of Tannehill in a blowout loss to the Bills and he played a handful of snaps against the Colts last Sunday. He was supposed to get the ball on a jet sweep on one of those snaps, but a botched exchange with Tannehill led to a lost fumble.