Ryan Tannehill misses walkthrough, Malik Willis in line to start

Posted by Josh Alper on October 29, 2022, 2:24 PM EDT
Indianapolis Colts v Tennessee Titans
It looks like Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis will be making his first NFL start on Sunday.

Ryan Tannehill has been dealing with an ankle injury that caused him to miss practice on Wednesday and he missed Friday’s practice with an illness joining the injury as reasons to doubt Tannehill would be able to play against the Texans. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Tannehill also missed Saturday’s walkthrough because of the illness, which points to Willis getting the start.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was asked on Friday if Tannehill has tested positive for COVID-19, but said only that Tannehill is dealing with an illness.

Willis has appeared in two games so far this season. He was 1-of-4 for 25 yards in relief of Tannehill in a blowout loss to the Bills and he played a handful of snaps against the Colts last Sunday. He was supposed to get the ball on a jet sweep on one of those snaps, but a botched exchange with Tannehill led to a lost fumble.

5 responses to “Ryan Tannehill misses walkthrough, Malik Willis in line to start

  1. Good thing it’s the Texans. If it were a legitimate NFL franchise this might be disastrous.

  2. Granted it’s against a reeling Texans team I still don’t think Willis is ready considering what we’ve seen in the snaps he has gotten so far this season. He looks every bit the raw project he was expected to be and is pretty loose with the football. The titans need this win to stay ahead in the South and I’m hoping Willis shows us what he is capable of enough to get the W

  3. This will be a disaster if Houston can put up any kind of lead. I’m setting the Tenn turnover over/under at 2.5. Place your bets.

  5. “Illness” definitely is the league’s decreed new secret code word for COVID. Just check the latest injury reports. Tons of cases of “illness,” not one single report of COVID. I know of three close friends and one relative who have had COVID in just the past two weeks alone. It’s one the rise, and the league closes their eyes.

