Seahawks activate Travis Homer from injured reserve

Getty Images

The Seahawks activated running back Travis Homer to the active roster from injured reserve Saturday.

After spending the past four games on injured reserve with a rib injury, he returned to practice this week.

Homer is expected to have a role on special teams with Nick Bellore ruled out with a concussion. He also will serve as a reserve running back behind Kenneth Walker III, DeeJay Dallas and Tony Jones Jr.

The Seahawks also announced they have elevated defensive lineman Bruce Irvin from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. Irvin played 24 defensive snaps last week and one on special teams in his 2022 debut, and he made two tackles.

Receiver Cade Johnson was elevated from the practice squad. He has not played in a game this season, but injuries to Penny Hart (hamstring), DK Metcalf (knee) and Tyler Lockett (ribs/hamstring) have created a need for depth.

Dee Eskridge, Marquise Goodwin and Dareke Young are the only healthy receivers on the 53-player roster.