T.J. Hockenson understands trade rumors are part of the business

Posted by Mike Florio on October 29, 2022, 9:39 AM EDT
Seattle Seahawks vs Detroit Lions
Getty Images

The cellar-dwelling 1-5 Lions could be sellers at the trade deadline, and one of the names making the rounds is tight end T.J. Hockenson.

Hockenson, a fourth-year player who is under contract through 2023, understands the chatter.

“Listen, I’m not stupid, I know what I can bring to another team and I know here that they could, if they want something, if they want to do things for the future then I’m not stupid in that sense,” Hockenson recently told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, via SI.com. “It is a business and whatever they have to do upstairs they’re going to do. And that doesn’t — there’s no hard feelings about it. There’s no, ‘Hey, I don’t like him personally’ or anything about that. That’s just how it is. So I’m not dumb or naive in that fact.”

Hockenson said he wants to stay with the Lions, and it would make sense for the Lions to keep as many good players as they can. The question becomes whether and to what extent they’ll be willing to reward him with a major contract before his rookie deal expires.

He’s due to make $9.362 million next year. The fifth-year option is fully guaranteed.

Hockenson has had one great game in 2022, with eight catches for 179 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Seahawks. In Detroit’s other five games, he has 15 catches for 136 yards and one touchdown.

If they’re not going to use him more regularly, maybe the team and the player and a new team would be better off with him. That way, the Lions could stockpile a draft pick or two for their inevitable next reboot.

9 responses to “T.J. Hockenson understands trade rumors are part of the business

  1. seems like the lions are in the inevitable rebuild mode every single year. what gives?

  2. Not that this would solve all their problems but Brady is really missing Gronk on the field, maybe Hockenson could be their mismatch pass catching TE.

    Campbell is likely gone after this year and they draft a QB for the first time since Stafford.

  3. Instead of trading a franchise building block, maybe hire an offensive coordinator who understands what a tight end is and find a quarterback that will actually throw him the football.

    Hock is a complete tight end. Unless a contender is going to pony up a 1st round pick, you’d be stupid to trade him, and stupid to trade him even for a late 1st.

  4. Trade him by all means. The Lions would be crazy to extend him at his current level of production. Maybe another team could put his skills to better use. This regime didn’t make the mistake of drafting him that high and should move on if they can get some value in return.

  6. There’s a lot more going for this team than the record suggests. They’d be crazy to trade such a weapon, unless for very high picks. They’re also crazy for not deploying him better.

  8. One of those players that doesn’t fit well with what the Lions are doing on offense and has loads of talent. I really can’t understand why they don’t scheme him to be matched up with LB’s more often in the passing game

