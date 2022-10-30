A.J. Brown’s third TD puts Eagles up 21-7

Getty Images

The A.J. Brown show is in full effect in Philadelphia on Sunday.

Brown caught his third touchdown pass of the first half with just over six minutes to play in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Steelers. The score put the Eagles up 21-7 as they try to open the season with a 7-0 record.

All three of Brown’s touchdowns were of the long distance variety. He caught a 39-yarder to open the scoring, added a 27-yarder early in the second quarter and Jalen Hurts hit him from 29 yards out for the hat trick.

Brown has five catches for 113 yards overall and Hurts is 14-of-20 for 179 yards.