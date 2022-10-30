After Kirk Cousins strip-sack, Cardinals trail Vikings 28-26

Getty Images

The Cardinals lost their brief 17-14 lead when the Vikings ripped off 14 straight points to go up 28-17.

But now Arizona has once again made it a game.

Receiver Rondale Moore caught a 38-yard touchdown to make the score 28-23. Arizona went for two to narrow the gap to three point, but the attempt failed.

Then on the ensuing drive, quarterback Kirk Cousins was strip-sacked at the Minnesota 23 by Isaiah Simmons, who recovered the loose ball for an extra possession.

But when quarterback Kyler Murray fumbled a snap on third-and-8 at the Minnesota 11, the Cardinals had to settle for a 34-yard field goal to make the score 28-26.

The Vikings and Cardinals each have a turnover in Sunday’s game.