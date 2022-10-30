Alvin Kamara hat trick leads Saints to dominant victory over Raiders

Getty Images

Somehow, Saints running back Alvin Kamara entered Week Eight with no touchdowns in the five games he’d played so far in 2022.

That changed in a significant way on Sunday, as Kamara scored three touchdowns in New Orleans’ 24-0 victory over Las Vegas.

Kamara opened the game’s scoring with a 3-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter. After kicker Wil Lutz nailed a 37-yard field goal early in the second period, Kamara caught a 16-yard touchdown. Then Kamara had a 36-yard scoring reception early in the third quarter.

He finished the game with nine catches for 96 yards plus 18 carries for 62 yards.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen also exacted some revenge on the team that employed him as head coach from 2012-2014 by pitching a shutout. It was the first time the Raiders didn’t score a point since a 52-0 loss to the Rams back in 2014 — though that game came after the franchise had dismissed Allen.

The Raiders didn’t run a play in opponent territory until there were just two minutes left in the fourth quarter, after Las Vegas had raised the white flag by inserting backup Jarrett Stidham into the game.

Quarterback Derek Carr finished just 15-of-26 for 101 yards with an interception. He was sacked three times but hit several more as the Raiders struggled to protect him.

After rushing for at least 140 yards in three straight games, running back Josh Jacobs had just 10 carries for 43.

Receiver Davante Adams had just one catch on five targets for 3 yards.

Now at 3-5, the Saints are in the thick of it in the NFC South. They’ll host the Ravens next week.

The Raiders will play the Jaguars on the road in Week Nine.