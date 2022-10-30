Alvin Kamara hat trick leads Saints to dominant victory over Raiders

Somehow, Saints running back Alvin Kamara entered Week Eight with no touchdowns in the five games he’d played so far in 2022.

That changed in a significant way on Sunday, as Kamara scored three touchdowns in New Orleans’ 24-0 victory over Las Vegas.

Kamara opened the game’s scoring with a 3-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter. After kicker Wil Lutz nailed a 37-yard field goal early in the second period, Kamara caught a 16-yard touchdown. Then Kamara had a 36-yard scoring reception early in the third quarter.

He finished the game with nine catches for 96 yards plus 18 carries for 62 yards.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen also exacted some revenge on the team that employed him as head coach from 2012-2014 by pitching a shutout. It was the first time the Raiders didn’t score a point since a 52-0 loss to the Rams back in 2014 — though that game came after the franchise had dismissed Allen.

The Raiders didn’t run a play in opponent territory until there were just two minutes left in the fourth quarter, after Las Vegas had raised the white flag by inserting backup Jarrett Stidham into the game.

Quarterback Derek Carr finished just 15-of-26 for 101 yards with an interception. He was sacked three times but hit several more as the Raiders struggled to protect him.

After rushing for at least 140 yards in three straight games, running back Josh Jacobs had just 10 carries for 43.

Receiver Davante Adams had just one catch on five targets for 3 yards.

Now at 3-5, the Saints are in the thick of it in the NFC South. They’ll host the Ravens next week.

The Raiders will play the Jaguars on the road in Week Nine.

  1. The absolute softest performance ive ever seen the Raiders attempt. Refused to tackle on defense, no urgency on offense, Oline got 0 push on run plays and constantly roasted by mediocre passrushers. Even when Carr had time no one got open, one of the worst games ive ever witnessed. We miss Hobbs something terribly, if we dont improve our secondary right now our seasons over (if it isnt already).

  2. “Playoff teams don’t have garbage time players.” “The Raiders made the playoffs last year, they will win the division.”

  4. Don’t want to hear any more of the following:
    Derek Carr is a quality NFL QB. He isn’t, can’t cope with pressure and melts down on the road. Needs to be traded by Tuesday or cut on the escape clause say in his contract.
    McDaniels is an offensive genius…. enough said.
    The Raiders are intimidating in anyway – not since the 1980s, Baby. Only Maxx Crosby was fit to wear The Silver & Black tonight on D. Why can’t anybody tackle?
    Season over….. onto the next rebuild.

  5. Just need the defense to show up. Michael Thomas is no longer anywhere near a key player for the offense. Unfortunately his unearned contract makes it nearly impossible to get rid of him. Do what it takes to ensure he has no chance to earn any incentives at least. Bench him if he ever feels he can play again.

  6. Sorry the saints defense showed up finally. Sad thing is they are that talented to do that all the time.

  7. McDaniels needs to be fired immediately. This is all on him. This Raiders team was lost all day, they came out flat and uninspired. That is on the head coach. He’s been absolutely terrible, took a talented playoff team and reduced them to pure garbage this season. He needs to go immediately, don’t wait until the end of the season. This game should have sealed his fate. What an absolute embarrassment. You can tell the players didn’t care in this game, at all. Coaching issue at the core.

