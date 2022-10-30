Alvin Kamara’s first touchdown of the season gives Saints 7-0 lead

Getty Images

After seven weeks, Alvin Kamara had not reached the end zone in 2022.

That streak won’t week eight.

Kamara powered his way into the paint for a 3-yard touchdown, giving the Saints a 7-0 lead over the Raiders.

The subject of trade rumors, Kamara has been well involved in the early going of New Orleans’ offensive attack. He has three carries and three receptions, totaling 24 yards from scrimmage.

Taysom Hill was also heavily involved in the scoring drive that took 11 plays and went 84 yards. He had four snaps at quarterback, and rushed for a critical first down on third-and-1 from the Las Vegas 15.

Quarterback Andy Dalton has started the game 6-of-7 for 64 yards.