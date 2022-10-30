Alvin Kamara’s third touchdown gives Saints 24-0 lead

Getty Images

Alvin Kamara has a hat trick.

The 2-5 Saints are dominating the 2-4 Raiders.

On the opening possession of the second half, Kamara caught a short pass and took in a 36-yard touchdown to give New Orleans a 24-0 lead.

Kamara now has nine receptions for 96 yards with a pair of receiving touchdowns. He also opened the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

While Kamara had missed time this season due to injury, he ironically had no touchdowns entering this week’s game. Clearly, that’s changed.