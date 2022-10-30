Antonio Gibson’s 9-yard touchdown reception gives Commanders 7-3 lead

Posted by Charean Williams on October 30, 2022, 5:16 PM EDT
Washington Commanders v Indianapolis Colts
Getty Images

Washington running back Antonio Gibson caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Taylor Heinicke with 10:55 remaining until halftime. It has given the Commanders a 7-3 lead on the Colts.

Gibson’s 25 total touchdowns are the most by a Washington player through their first 38 games in franchise history.

He has three catches for 43 yards already today.

Heinicke is 5-of-6 for 88 yards.

Sam Ehlinger has completed 7 of 11 passes for 57 yards in his first career start. The Colts have 94 yards with 64 coming on their field goal drive.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.