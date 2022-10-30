Bears score 16 unanswered to draw within 28-23

Getty Images

The Bears finally forced a three-and-out on the Cowboys and then scored again to draw them within 28-23.

Chicago trailed 28-7 with less than a minute left in the first half.

N'Keal Harry scored on a 17-yard pass from Justin Fields with 40 seconds left in the first half. Then, following an Eddie Jackson pick of Dak Prescott on the next play from scrimmage, Chicago closed the half with a 36-yard field goal by Cairo Santos.

On their first possession of the second half, the Bears had a five-play, 62-yard touchdown drive. Khalil Herbert scored on a 12-yard run.

Herbert had a fumble overturned by replay earlier in the drive to maintain possession for the Bears. The ball started to come loose, but he regained possession and his knee touched down before Leighton Vander Esch came out of the pile with the ball.