Bill Belichick passed George Halas with 325th career win on Sunday

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick moved into second place on the NFL’s all-time wins list on Sunday.

The 22-17 victory over the Jets was the 325th of Belichick’s career — regular season and postseason — and that broke a tie with former Bears coach George Halas for the No. 2 spot behind Don Shula.

“We’ll talk about that when it’s over and add them up at the end. It was good to come down here and win. Happy for our team and I appreciate all the great players we’ve had that have won those games,” Belichick said, via CBSNews.com. “A couple of them were in the locker room there — Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater, Jerod Mayo, Troy Brown. Those guys won a lot of games for us, for me. So those are really team wins.”

Shula had 347 wins over the course of his career, so it will be a little while before Belichick will be in striking distance of that mark.