Getty Images

Bills safety Micah Hyde is out for the year with a neck injury. The team lost its other star safety, Jordan Poyer, for the game Sunday.

Poyer injured his elbow in the second half.

The Bills ruled out Poyer, who has his elbow wrapped in ice on the sideline.

He missed time in training camp this summer after hyperextending his elbow.

Jaquan Johnson has replaced him in the lineup.

Poyer finished with five tackles.