Broncos and Jaguars play an ugly first half in London

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 30, 2022, 11:01 AM EDT
Denver Broncos v Jacksonville Jaguars
Getty Images

The Broncos and Jaguars are not doing a great job of helping the NFL increase its overseas fan base.

Today’s game in London has been ugly throughout the first half, with the Jaguars taking a 10-7 lead in a game full of penalties and mistakes.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has not been good, especially at the start of the game, when he threw a near-interception on his first pass and then was intercepted on the second possession. He isn’t playing at anything close to the level of expectations when the Broncos traded for him.

But Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is also playing poorly, making a bad decision on an interception and another bad decision on an intentional grounding penalty. Lawrence is not where a first overall draft pick should be midway through Year Two.

We’ll see if either team can get something going in the second half.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Broncos and Jaguars play an ugly first half in London

  2. Poor English folk having to watch some of the worst football the NFL has to offer. Seems they and Amazon have been cursed with the snooze fest games this year.

  3. Every denver game and nearly every jags game have been ugly this year. I didn’t expect anything less.

  4. Russ fleecing the Broncos for another 3 mill today., I am starting to think he might still be working for Pete Carroll and the Seahawks.

  5. Nate Hackett won’t make it past this season but a new coach won’t fix Russ Wilson either. It’s amazing how a bad QB choice can set a franchise back for years.

  8. Trevor Lawrence is not and will never be a superstar. I think his ceiling is “Better than average…at times good..but inconsistent”.

    Will never play at level a #1 overall qb is expected to.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.