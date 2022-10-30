Broncos reportedly are icing Russell Wilson’s shoulder between drives

Posted by Mike Florio on October 30, 2022, 10:12 AM EDT
We’ve heard so much about Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson‘s partially torn hamstring injury over the past week or so, that it’s easy to forget he also has a shoulder injury.

We’ve now been reminded of it.

Laura Rutlder of ESPN, reporting from the sideline of the Broncos-Jaguars game, explained that the Broncos are applying ice to Wilson’s throwing shoulder between drives. In a comment that came dangerously close to aiding and abetting excuse-making, Rutledge said that it “could be a contributing factor.”

Steve Levy of ESPN then shared that Willson injured the shoulder against the Raiders in Week Four. Levy said Wilson told ESPN that the injury caused him to pain feel he’s never felt before, and that he felt it on every throw.

Dan Orlovsky, a former NFL quarterback, expressed confusion at the decision to use ice during the game. Orlovsky said that, while a game is happening, heat is the usual treatment method.

Bottom line? Wilson continues to not play well. And we continue to hear a lot about his various injuries.

7 responses to “Broncos reportedly are icing Russell Wilson’s shoulder between drives

  2. Orlovsky is correct. Heat is the best option to keep the shoulder and muscles loose with the activity level. After consulting with my MD wife, ice would suggest there’s concerns of swelling and may indicate the injury is of a different nature than what’s been reported.

  3. By giving him the mass of extension Denver has seriously harmed themselves long-term if he is a mediocre quarterback.
    They will be saddled with a massive salary cap hit for many years, and it will be hard for them to draft a replacement quarterback if they play around 500.
    Their GM hurt them badly

