Broncos reportedly are icing Russell Wilson’s shoulder between drives

We’ve heard so much about Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson‘s partially torn hamstring injury over the past week or so, that it’s easy to forget he also has a shoulder injury.

We’ve now been reminded of it.

Laura Rutlder of ESPN, reporting from the sideline of the Broncos-Jaguars game, explained that the Broncos are applying ice to Wilson’s throwing shoulder between drives. In a comment that came dangerously close to aiding and abetting excuse-making, Rutledge said that it “could be a contributing factor.”

Steve Levy of ESPN then shared that Willson injured the shoulder against the Raiders in Week Four. Levy said Wilson told ESPN that the injury caused him to pain feel he’s never felt before, and that he felt it on every throw.

Dan Orlovsky, a former NFL quarterback, expressed confusion at the decision to use ice during the game. Orlovsky said that, while a game is happening, heat is the usual treatment method.

Bottom line? Wilson continues to not play well. And we continue to hear a lot about his various injuries.