Broncos take lead as Russell Wilson finally gets going in third quarter

October 30, 2022
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is finally getting the offense moving.

An impressive third-quarter drive saw Wilson march the Broncos’ offense down the field, culminating in a Melvin Gordon one-yard touchdown run that gave Denver a 14-10 lead over Jacksonville.

It isn’t all good news for the Broncos’ offense, as center Lloyd Cushenberry has been ruled out with a hip injury. But the Broncos are finally starting to make some plays.

Now it’s on Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who has been struggling against a good Broncos defense, to see if he can get something going.

