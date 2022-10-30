Chase Claypool throws TD to Derek Watt, Steelers tie Eagles

Getty Images

Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada has been the subject of scorn for Steelers fans this season, but he dialed up a winner on a fourth down late in the first quarter on Sunday.

After Eagles defensive end Brandan Graham committed a penalty for trying to simulate the snap on a field goal, the Steelers elected to go for it from the 1-yard-line. Quarterback Kenny Pickett handed the ball to wide receiver Chase Claypool coming around the left side of the line and Claypool floated a pass to fullback Derek Watt for a touchdown.

It’s Claypool’s first career touchdown pass and Watt’s first career touchdown catch. It also tied the game 7-7 with just under two minutes to play in the first quarter.

Claypool also had one catch for eight yards on the drive and tight end Pat Freiermuth had a 21-yard catch that moved Pittsburgh into the red zone.