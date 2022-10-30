Christian McCaffrey becomes first player since 2005 to run, catch, and throw TD in same game

Getty Images

Christian McCaffrey is fitting into San Francisco’s offense just fine.

Acquired via trade last week, McCaffrey took in a 1-yard rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter to extend the 49ers lead over the Rams to 24-14.

It was McCaffrey’s third touchdown of the game, his first for San Francisco running it in. But that touchdown also gave McCaffrey a rushing, receiving, and passing touchdown in the contest. He’s the first player to accomplish that feat in the same game since Hall of Famer LaDanian Tomlinson did it for the Chargers back in 2005.

McCaffrey tossed a 34-yard touchdown to receiver Brandon Aiyuk early in the second quarter. He elevated to catch a 9-yard touchdown pass late in the third period, which gave the 49ers a 17–14 lead.

Early in the fourth quarter, McCaffrey has 12 carries for 78 yards plus eight carries for 55 yards.