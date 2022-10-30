Christian McCaffrey throws 34-yard touchdown to Brandon Aiyuk, ties game 7-7

Getty Images

The 49ers presumably traded for Christian McCaffrey so he could run and catch for touchdowns.

But it turns out his first San Francisco touchdown came on a pass.

Down 7-0 with second-and-8 in L.A. territory, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo sent a backward pass to the right side for McCaffrey. McCaffrey then cocked his right arm and threw a 34-yard touchdown to receiver Brandon Aiyuk to tie the game at 7-7.

It was the second touchdown pass of McCaffrey’s career. He also threw a touchdown in 2018 for the Panthers.

In positive news for Lo Angeles, tight end Tyler Higbee has re-entered the game on Los Angeles’ ensuing drive. He was sidelined by a neck injury on the previous possession and was announced as questionable to return.