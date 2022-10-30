Christian McCaffrey throws 34-yard touchdown to Brandon Aiyuk, ties game 7-7

Posted by Myles Simmons on October 30, 2022, 5:09 PM EDT
San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams
Getty Images

The 49ers presumably traded for Christian McCaffrey so he could run and catch for touchdowns.

But it turns out his first San Francisco touchdown came on a pass.

Down 7-0 with second-and-8 in L.A. territory, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo sent a backward pass to the right side for McCaffrey. McCaffrey then cocked his right arm and threw a 34-yard touchdown to receiver Brandon Aiyuk to tie the game at 7-7.

It was the second touchdown pass of McCaffrey’s career. He also threw a touchdown in 2018 for the Panthers.

In positive news for Lo Angeles, tight end Tyler Higbee has re-entered the game on Los Angeles’ ensuing drive. He was sidelined by a neck injury on the previous possession and was announced as questionable to return.

