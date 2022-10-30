Christian McCaffrey’s touchdown catch gives 49ers 17-14 lead

Getty Images

Christian McCaffrey‘s first touchdown for San Francisco was a pass from the running back.

He just scored his second — and this one was a catch.

McCaffrey elevated in the right side of the end zone to make a an outstanding 9-yard grab that gave the 49ers a 17-14 lead over the Rams.

The scoring strike capped a an 11-play, 88-yard drive that took 6:54 off the clock.

San Francisco faced only one third down on the possession, and it resulted in McCaffrey’s touchdown catch.

At the end of the third quarter, McCaffrey has 10 carries fro 53 yards plus six catches for 44 yards.

The 49ers have defeated the Rams in every regular-season matchup since the start of the 2019 season. If things don’t change in the second half, they’ll head back to the Bay Area with another victory in hand.