Christian Watson out with a concussion

Getty Images

The Packers are already thin at receiver and their depth will now be tested even more for the rest of Sunday’s game against the Bills.

Green bay announced rookie receiver Christian Watson has been diagnosed with a concussion and is out.

Watson took a short pass 12 yards on third-and-15 and stayed on the ground after the play. He was able to walk off the field under his own power, but went from the blue medical tent to the locker room. The Packers subsequently made the injury announcement.

Watson was playing his first game since Week Five, having missed the last few contests with a hamstring injury.

A second-round pick out of North Dakota State, Watson entered Week Eight with just seven catches for 52 yards this season. He also has three carries for 19 yards with a touchdown.

The Packers’ top receivers available for Sunday are now Sammy Watkins and Romeo Doubs. Allen Lazard is out with a shoulder injury. Randall Cobb recently went on injured reserve.

The Bills lead 7-0 with just over a minute left in the first quarter.