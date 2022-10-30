Commanders score with 22 seconds left to beat Colts 17-16

Posted by Charean Williams on October 30, 2022, 7:29 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

Terry McLaurin, who was born in Indianapolis, proved the Colts’ killer Sunday. The Commanders receiver caught a 50-50 ball over Stephon Gilmore with 26 seconds remaining.

McLaurin was down at the 1, and after a Washington timeout, Taylor Heinicke scored on a quarterback sneak with 22 seconds left. Joey Slye‘s PAT, which came close to being blocked, gave the Commanders a come-from-behind 17-16 victory.

The Commanders won their third consecutive game to go to 4-4, while the Colts lost their second consecutive game in falling to 3-4-1.

The Colts held a 16-7 lead with 11:12 left but couldn’t close it out. It spoiled Sam Ehlinger‘s first career start.

The Colts faced a third-and-five at their own 30 with 3:38 left, and while holding a 16-10 lead, but Daron Payne stopped Ehlinger a yard short of the line to gain on a scramble. Indianapolis challenged the ruling on the the field and lost. They decided to punt on fourth-and-inches, and the Commanders drove 89 yards in nine plays for the win.

Heinicke went 23-of-31 for 279 yards with a touchdown and an interception, with McLaurin catching six for 113.

Ehlinger completed 17 of 23 passes for 201 yards, and Jonathan Taylor ran for 76 yards on 16 carries. It wasn’t enough.

To add injury to insult, Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis was injured with 1:16 remaining. He was carted off the field.

Permalink 24 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

24 responses to “Commanders score with 22 seconds left to beat Colts 17-16

  2. LOL!!!!

    BB does it again. Gilly cooked and finished. Colties! Mannerman on the watch for good.

  6. Irsay is actually happy. They started a rookie and everyloss gets closer to better draft pick. Irsays laughing and your trolling attempt

  7. That little win streak is coming to an abrupt end next Sunday. Vikes always find a way to win!

  8. Ballard & Reich better be home tweaking their resumes because this season should be about all for both of them.

  11. All in all, for his first NFL start, Ehlinger played well. Indy’s horribly overpaid O-line’s failure to run block in 1st qtr. on 3rd and goal from 2-yard-line not his fault, especially when Reich tried to run it off Nelson’s side. He should know how bad they are. The Pittman drop was a killer. And props to Washington for the winning drive. I’d stay with Ehlinger for the rest of the season. Give him his chance. He has earned it.

  13. the fragile wentz is going to need therapy after this result. foles and hurts outplayed him. the colts booted him and now heinicke has taken his place

  14. On the watch for what? You better be around when the Colts clown you in lamewad new england next week.

  15. Colts don’t care about winning…ask Matt Ryan. Irsay is more worried about having to pay incentives than he is about putting a quality product on the field.

  16. Colts will win the South! Darkhorse Super Bowl contenders! Every year, same result. When will you guys learn your lesson?

  17. One or two miracles might be a fluke, but Heinicke makes a habit of willing his team to win games like this.

  18. Heineke should be their starter for the rest of the year. When he struggles he actually seems to try to pick his teammates back up and fight back. Wentz just pouts and does throw away after throw away.

  19. patsfan4lifedynasty says:
    October 30, 2022 at 7:39 pm
    The Colts should have drafted Mac Jones.

    ——————-

    Nope. Zach Wilson. bawhahah!

    Your Jets! I am in tears!

  22. For Taylor Heinicke,that was the definition of putting the team on your back. That was pretty impressive.

  23. ITS TIME TO FACE FACTS:

    Heinike has lightning in a bottle for 2.5 games. The he comes back down to earth. This was a fun 3 game ride. Ron & his staff still need to be fired.

    This is fools gold. Now Kirk Cousins and a former Washington coach who looks like a candidate for coach of the year await. lord knows kirk is playing his best ball ever.

    Has anyone seen chase young? #2 overall?

  24. thurmanmerman1 says:
    October 30, 2022 at 7:40 pm
    On the watch for what? You better be around when the Colts clown you in lamewad new england next week.

    89Rate This

    —————–

    LOL!!!

    The guy’s embarrassing team chokes it down to the Synder Commandos or whatever their embarrassing team name is, and he’s still running his mouth after a complete chokejob at home.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.