Commanders score with 22 seconds left to beat Colts 17-16

USA TODAY Sports

Terry McLaurin, who was born in Indianapolis, proved the Colts’ killer Sunday. The Commanders receiver caught a 50-50 ball over Stephon Gilmore with 26 seconds remaining.

McLaurin was down at the 1, and after a Washington timeout, Taylor Heinicke scored on a quarterback sneak with 22 seconds left. Joey Slye‘s PAT, which came close to being blocked, gave the Commanders a come-from-behind 17-16 victory.

The Commanders won their third consecutive game to go to 4-4, while the Colts lost their second consecutive game in falling to 3-4-1.

The Colts held a 16-7 lead with 11:12 left but couldn’t close it out. It spoiled Sam Ehlinger‘s first career start.

The Colts faced a third-and-five at their own 30 with 3:38 left, and while holding a 16-10 lead, but Daron Payne stopped Ehlinger a yard short of the line to gain on a scramble. Indianapolis challenged the ruling on the the field and lost. They decided to punt on fourth-and-inches, and the Commanders drove 89 yards in nine plays for the win.

Heinicke went 23-of-31 for 279 yards with a touchdown and an interception, with McLaurin catching six for 113.

Ehlinger completed 17 of 23 passes for 201 yards, and Jonathan Taylor ran for 76 yards on 16 carries. It wasn’t enough.

To add injury to insult, Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis was injured with 1:16 remaining. He was carted off the field.