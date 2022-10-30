Cowboys gained 278 yards in first half, lead 28-17 at halftime

Getty Images

The Cowboys don’t have Ezekiel Elliott today against the Bears. It hasn’t mattered.

Dallas gained 278 yards in the first half, including 98 rushing yards

The Cowboys lead 28-17 at halftime, and the Bears are fortunate it’s not worse.

Chauncey Golston drew a roughing the passer penalty with 45 seconds left in the half, negating a Trevon Diggs interception of Justin Fields. Instead of the Cowboys having the ball at their own 45, the Bears scored a 17-yard touchdown on the next play, with Fields connecting with N'Keal Harry.

It was Harry’s first touchdown since 2020, and his first since being traded from the Patriots to the Bears.

On the next play from scrimmage, Dak Prescott got greedy, and it cost the Cowboys big time. Prescott tried to hit CeeDee Lamb over the middle and Eddie Jackson read it and intercepted it. His 21-yard return set up the Lions at the Dallas 24, and Cairo Santos ended the half with a 36-yard field goal.

The 10 points in the final 40 seconds got the Bears back into it.

The Cowboys scored touchdowns on their first four drives of the game. Prescott had a 7-yard run for a score and threw touchdown passes of 21 yards and 1 yard to CeeDee Lamb and rookie tight end Jake Ferguson. Tony Pollard, who has 51 yards on seven carries and a 16-yard reception, ran for an 18-yard touchdown.

Prescott is 16-of-20 for 180 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Fields has completed 8 of 11 passes for 46 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for a 3-yard touchdown and has 42 yards on six carries.