Cowboys score touchdowns on first two possessions

The Cowboys dominated the first quarter of Sunday’s game.

They scored on their first two possessions, going 75 and 69 yards. At the end of the first quarter, they lead the Bears 14-0, though Chicago is in the red zone and threatening to cut the lead in half at the start of the second quarter.

Dallas, playing without top running back Ezekiel Elliott, got a 7-yard touchdown run by Dak Prescott and a 21-yard reception from Prescott to CeeDee Lamb.

Prescott went 10-of-11 for 108 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter.

Tony Pollard ran for 25 yards on four carries, and Michael Gallup caught three passes for 32 yards.

The Cowboys have converted all four third-down conversions thus far.