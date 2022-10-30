Davante Adams is expected to play

Getty Images

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams missed some practice time this week, but the team is not expected to be without him in New Orleans.

According to multiple reports, Adams is expected to play against the Saints on Sunday.

Adams missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday because of an illness. He returned to practice on Friday and was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report of the week.

Safety Johnathan Abram (illness), defensive end Tashawn Bower (illness), linebacker Divine Deablo (back, ankle), wide receiver Mack Hollins (heel), wide receiver D.J. Turner (hamstring), and tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) are also listed as questionable for the Raiders this weekend.