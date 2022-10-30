Derek Carr: This is embarrassing, we can’t have that

The Raiders were shut out for the first time since 2014 in New Orleans on Sunday and the mood around the team after the game was as glum as you’d imagine.

Head coach Josh McDaniels apologized to Raiders fans for the team’s performance in the 24-0 loss and quarterback Derek Carr said the team has to look at itself to figure out how to avoid these kinds of performances in the future.

“This is embarrassing. We can’t have that. That right there is embarrassing and that should never happen, especially with that group of guys in that locker room,” Carr said, via Logan Reever of KLAS.

Carr said the team needs more “urgency” if they’re going to move in the right direction. They could also use a better performance from their quarterback as Carr went 15-of-26 for 101 yards and an interception before getting pulled in favor of Jarrett Stidham and they’ll hope to get one in Jacksonville next weekend.

28 responses to "Derek Carr: This is embarrassing, we can't have that

  2. Why isnt Mcdaniels being piled on like Hackett??

    Mcdaniels inherited a good team. Hackett inherited a bad team going through a rebuild.

  3. Remember when people were saying this will be the best division ever? KC running away with it again and three floundering franchises bringing up the rear.

  4. Been hearing this rhetoric from Carr for 8 years, coaches come and go but these games continue to happen with Carr.

  5. Raiders being Raiders. Shouldn’t be long before they “pull” McDaniels, looks like the same trainwreck of a head coach that was in Denver.

  6. “This is embarrassing. We can’t have that. That right there is embarrassing and that should never happen, especially with that group of guys in that locker room”

    …and yet it did happen. This is who the Las Vegas Raiders are. With all the hype about how great this division would be this season, it turns out that nothing really changed. It’s the Chiefs who are head and shoulders above the rest. I hoped that the Broncos would be better…and I am still rooting for Russell Wilson, but it seems to be all for nothing. The Chiefs still own the division.

  7. As a fan for over 50 years Yes its embarrassing and its getting really old and its hard to a fan of this terrible team. They havent been any good since they got killed in the Super Bowl 2002. I hated the hire of the coach when they did it. Why not hire Bissacia? all he did was take a awful team and pull them together and go to the playoffs.

  8. Carr isn’t any good. The Raiders aren’t winning nothing with this cheerleader at QB. Also, did Davante push someone down after the game?

  9. I feel for them fans. The offense was shut down. Certainly injuries play a part and the saints defense can be great if they decide to show up but never crossing the 50 is not excusable

  10. miraiders says:
    October 30, 2022 at 5:37 pm
    Embarrassing is an understatement. This loss fell on McDaniels and Carr.
    
    Right. Especially with the defense shutting down Kamara all game long…../sarcasm

  11. Raiders don’t need no urgency they just need to perform like they are paid, like pro athletes. And learn to make proper adjustments when plan A don’t work !!

  13. People are getting fired and trade this offseason.

    This should’ve been the easiest game remaining on the Raiders schedule and they got shut out. Carr had 101 yards passing and Davante Adams 3 yards receiving? 3 yards?

    Owners need to give up this pipe dream of Belichek’s assistants being any good. McDaniel’s tanked 2 franchises now and backed out of an agreement to coach a third.

  14. This is on McDaniels. The team hasn’t put 2 halfs together all year. They look confused and unmotivated. Why go trade for D Adams and then let that line turn into the pass pro embarrassment it is. EVERYONE said they needed line help. EVERYONE knew. But McD went and got a bunch of patriot role players at other positions to make it NE west, except with the worst OL pass pro in the league. Carr isn’t a tope tier QB but he has shown himself to be above average when given time to throw. Like most of them. D Allen knows this, schemed accordingly and it worked. I thought early on in the season they were just adjusting to McD system but its not that. McD cannot lead men lead and inspire men. Bring back Basacia – now.

  16. I want names of the people that had the AFC west as thebbest division in football, and anyone saying KC was going to be #4 in that division needs to be called out as well. KC loses Hill, and these media people thought they just fell off the planet.

  17. Let the McDaniels Hot Seat watch begin! Hopefully, he gets fired tomorrow.

    Bring back Gruden!

  18. Carr is not the answer. He has one season with over 30 TD passes in his career.. -Raiders fan

  19. And raider home game tickets are still astronomical! I goto vegas alot and wanted to catch a game

  22. The best teams in the NFL have good offensive and defensive lines and a good QB. I can’t remember the last Raiders team that was great at run stopping. Just not enough talent from decades of poor drafts. This was by far the worst coached game of the year also.

  25. Dude, you play for the Raiders. They are and always will be an embarrassment. I would think you would be used to it by now.

  27. Maybe the Raiders spent too much time on Bourbon Street last night. That’s the only I can think of for that performance today.

  28. 5 first downs in the first half and never getting to the Red Zone will add up to a loss every time last time we checked. Pathetic effort by the team and that goes directly on the whole coaching staff. Season is over time to start golfing again on Sundays. I’m done with them for the year.

