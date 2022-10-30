Derrick Henry and the Titans run over the Texans

Getty Images

The Titans are taking control of the AFC South, and today they did it without quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis made the first start of his career and couldn’t do much, passing for just 55 yards, but it didn’t matter because Tennessee’s running game and defense dominated — as is usually the case against the Texans — in a 17-10 win.

Derrick Henry topped 200 yards and two touchdowns for his fourth consecutive game against the Texans. That’s an unprecedented run of dominance for one running back against one NFL team. When Henry needed a breather, Dontrell Hilliard was equally effective, carrying eight times for 83 yards.

The win improves the Titans to 5-2, and makes them a perfect 3-0 in the AFC South. It’s very hard to envision a scenario in which the Titans don’t win their division at this point.

The Texans fall to 1-5-1, and the only thing they’re competing for is the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.