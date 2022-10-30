Derrick Henry tops 150 rushing yards, 2 TDs for fourth straight game vs. Texans

Getty Images

Derrick Henry has the Texans’ number, like no running back has ever had an opposing team’s number in NFL history.

Henry has gained 185 yards and run for two touchdowns today against the Texans, the fourth consecutive game against Houston that he has topped 150 rushing yards and scored two rushing touchdowns.

Henry is now the only player in NFL history with 150 rushing yards and two touchdowns in four straight games against the same team.

In the last game of 2019, Henry carried 32 times for 211 yards and three touchdowns against the Texans, and in two meetings in 2020, Henry had 22 carries for 212 yards and two touchdowns at home, and 34 carries for 250 yards and two touchdowns on the road. He didn’t play the Texans at all in 2021, but now he’s picking up where he left off in 2022.