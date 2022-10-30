DK Metcalf TD puts Seahawks up 7-0 in second quarter

Getty Images

Wide receiver DK Metcalf was a question mark heading into the weekend because of a knee injury, but he’s in the Seahawks lineup and making plays on Sunday.

Metcalf capped a 15-play, 69-yard drive with a three-yard touchdown catch from Geno Smith. Jason Myers‘ extra point put the Seahawks up 7-0 on the Giants with just over 12 minutes to play in the first half.

The Seahawks converted a pair of fourth downs on their way to the end zone and Metcalf now has three catches for 24 yards on the day.

The Giants punted on each of their first three drives of the game and the Seahawks punted twice before breaking through with the Metcalf score.