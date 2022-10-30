DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett officially active for Seahawks

Getty Images

Word on Sunday morning was that Seahawks wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett would both be in the lineup against the Giants on Sunday afternoon and both players are indeed active in Week Eight.

Metcalf hurt his knee last week and there was concern about a long-term injury when he was carted off, but he avoided such a fate and will not miss a game. Lockett is dealing with hamstring and rib injuries.

Wide receiver Penny Hart, cornerback Sidney Jones, running back Tony Jones, safety Teez Tabor, linebacker Nick Bellore, tackle Jake Curhan, and defensive end Myles Adams will not play for the Seahawks.

The Giants deactivated wide receiver Kenny Golladay, cornerback Cor’Dale Flott, linebacker Oshane Ximines, linebacker Austin Calitro, tackle Evan Neal, and tight end Daniel Bellinger for Sunday’s game.