Dolphins take first lead 31-27 as Liam Eichenberg carted off

Getty Images

The Lions scored on every possession of the first half. They punted on their first possession of the second half.

That’s all the opening the Dolphins needed to take the lead.

Miami went 67 yards in nine plays for a touchdown. Tight end Mike Gesicki caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa on third-and-three.

The Dolphins now lead 31-27.

The only downer for Miami is they lost starting left guard Liam Eichenberg on the touchdown play. Eichenberg was carted off with a knee injury, and the Dolphins have ruled him out.

Tagovailoa is 25-of-31 for 339 yards and three touchdowns. Jaylen Waddle has two touchdown and 88 yards on seven receptions, and Tyreek Hill has caught nine passes for 163 yards.

The Dolphins trailed 27-17 at halftime but opened the second half with a nine-play, 75-yard drive. Fullback Alec Ingold scored on a 1-yard run to draw the Dolphins to within 27-24.