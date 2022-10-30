Eagles rout Steelers to move to 7-0

Getty Images

The Steelers pulled off an upset against the Buccaneers a couple of weeks ago, but this Sunday’s date with an NFC foe did not go as well.

Jalen Hurts threw four touchdowns and the Eagles sacked Kenny Pickett six times during a 35-13 win. The victory moved the Eagles to 7-0 on the season and leaves them as the league’s only undefeated team.

Hurts threw three of his touchdowns to A.J. Brown in the first half of the game and all four of his scores were from at least 27 yards away from the end zone. He was 19-of-28 for 285 yards overall and Brown finished the day with six catches for 156 yards.

The Steelers were down 28-13 and were moving the ball in Eagles territory early in the fourth quarter, but any thought of making it a game went away when Pickett fumbled on a sack by Javon Hargrave. Haason Reddick recovered the ball and Miles Sanders ran 11 yards for a touchdown two plays later to ensure the Eagles would win going away.

They’ll try to move to 8-0 in Houston on Thursday night and the quick turnaround may have contributed to Nick Sirianni’s decision to pull Hurts and other starters after Sanders’ touchdown.

Pickett was 25-of-38 for 191 yards and an interception when he wasn’t being sacked. He also ran seven times for 37 yards and most of those came with pressure coming from the Eagles defense.

The 2-6 Steelers have a bye in Week Nine and they’ll return against the Saints to kick off what’s shaping up to be a disappointing season in Pittsburgh.