Eagles rout Steelers to move to 7-0

Pittsburgh Steelers v Philadelphia Eagles
The Steelers pulled off an upset against the Buccaneers a couple of weeks ago, but this Sunday’s date with an NFC foe did not go as well.

Jalen Hurts threw four touchdowns and the Eagles sacked Kenny Pickett six times during a 35-13 win. The victory moved the Eagles to 7-0 on the season and leaves them as the league’s only undefeated team.

Hurts threw three of his touchdowns to A.J. Brown in the first half of the game and all four of his scores were from at least 27 yards away from the end zone. He was 19-of-28 for 285 yards overall and Brown finished the day with six catches for 156 yards.

The Steelers were down 28-13 and were moving the ball in Eagles territory early in the fourth quarter, but any thought of making it a game went away when Pickett fumbled on a sack by Javon Hargrave. Haason Reddick recovered the ball and Miles Sanders ran 11 yards for a touchdown two plays later to ensure the Eagles would win going away.

They’ll try to move to 8-0 in Houston on Thursday night and the quick turnaround may have contributed to Nick Sirianni’s decision to pull Hurts and other starters after Sanders’ touchdown.

Pickett was 25-of-38 for 191 yards and an interception when he wasn’t being sacked. He also ran seven times for 37 yards and most of those came with pressure coming from the Eagles defense.

The 2-6 Steelers have a bye in Week Nine and they’ll return against the Saints to kick off what’s shaping up to be a disappointing season in Pittsburgh.

  1. Kenny Pickoff experiment continues on the journey to 2-6.
    Glad he got more experience getting sacks today.

  2. This fan of the NLCS champion Philadelphia Phillies and undefeated Philadelphia Eagles thoroughly enjoyed this beatdown. The quest to 17-0 continues. That is all.

  3. Y’all hear the silence coming from the Squealers fans? Some (stress SOME) of their fans won’t dare get on their own team’s game threads, they’d much rather troll other team’s game threads. Congrats Eagles! LOVE that AJ Brown exposed Minky Fitzpatrick. If that big mouth played half as good as he talked, he’d single handedly win every game.

  5. A special congratulations to Matt Canada’s offense and Mike Tomlin’s defense for continuing the current trend of play by the Steelers. The new Browns of the NFL.

  6. Franco Harris could probably run the ball better than The Harris that was supposed to replace them.
    Jalen hurts is two months younger than Pick-it. Let that sink in.

  8. Love seeing the Steel City get beat like a drum! Tomlin sucks and should have been fired after the trip game. Go Eaggles!!

  9. Congrats to the Eagles! Very well rounded team with great depth! The Steelers really are they own worst enemy this year. Undisciplined penalties killing some drives momentum. Then when they do drive the ball well, they take tons of time of the clock to settle for 3s. Going to be a long season but I will suffer through it because I couldn’t cheer for any other team anyways. Die hard haha

    Three years in the NFL compared to a rookies 4th start?? Jalen Hurts had a 77 passer rating his rookie year then he learned from his mistake and had made great progress.

  11. The Eagles won’t go undefeated ,but what a glorious dream Philadelphia fans have for now. Philly fans are having a lot of pleasant dreams these days.

  12. It seems like a lot of people who know nothing about football are forgetting that no other team has more Superbowl wins than us. No matter how much you run your mouth, you’re still not better than us.

  13. Pittsburgh 39 is overrated… high potential, and high risk too… he got burned multiple times today

  16. Pickett is awful. Surely Tomlin and staff must see that by now. Why keep sending him out there? Is it because doing so gives them an excuse for losing?

  17. It’s against the law to say anything negative about Mike Tomlin. You can only say he’s never had a losing season, nothing more.

    Championships are forever, but each year, every team is exactly what they are in that moment. So yes, right now most teams are better than you. Accept it – it’s part of sports.

    Patriots have 6 homie

    Wow! What a retort! Keep crying that when the Squealers keep losing! By the way….your the EXACT Squealers fan I was talking about trolling everybody else. Glad to know you are just as stupid on the Squealers game threads as you are on everybody else’s team threads!

  21. Hurts was available in the slot the Steelers were drafting in but they decided the prior October to trade their first rounder to Miami for Minkah Fitzpatrick.

    Because, you know, Ben was going to play forever. Plan seems to be working out well!

  22. The game was much closer than the final score indicated. Much closer. I’m sure Coach Tomlin will get it all fixed during the bye-week. You know, he’s never had a losing season and is one of the greatest coaches in the history of the game… Lombardi, Belichick, Tomlin (and not necessarily in that order).
    The Steelers are still on pace for an 11-6 season and that should be good enough to win the AFC North. At the very least, it’ll be good enough to make the play-offs just like they’ve done every year for decades. Still better than the Browns.

  23. BULLETIN!

    Accrisure, whoever or whatever the hell they are, issued a statement.

    “Due to the Steelers and Pitt seasons in our first year, we have opted out of the naming rights deal for that stadium with the funny yellow seats. We wuz robbed!”

    Nobody cares about old trophies gathering dust in your owner’s basement. That was ages ago. Man up and realize your team is trash.

