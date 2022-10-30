Eagles up 21-10 on Steelers at the half

Getty Images

The Eagles’ bid for a 7-0 start is in good shape.

A.J. Brown caught three touchdown passes from Jalen Hurts and the Eagles lead the Steelers 21-10 after 30 minutes of play in Philadelphia.

The Eagles had the ball late in the second quarter and moved the ball to midfield, but a bid to extend their lead was snuffed out. Sacks by Malik Reed and Carlos Davis forced a punt, but Javon Hargrave came up with a sack of his own to ensure that the Steelers wouldn’t get any points of their own.

All three of Brown’s touchdowns came on go routes and NFL Research noted that Brown is the first player to score three times on that route since they began tracking the metric in 2018. Brown has five catches for 113 yards overall.

Hurts is 15-of-22 for 191 yards and Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is 12-of-18 for 94 yards. Pickett has also run six times for 29 yards while Hurts has only run twice for 10 yards.

The Eagles get the ball to start the second half and the Steelers will be looking for another stop to keep their chances of an upset alive.