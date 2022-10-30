Elijah Moore on chemistry with Zach Wilson: I don’t know, I don’t get the ball

Getty Images

Wide receiver Elijah Moore was back in the Jets lineup on Sunday, but he doesn’t seem to be any happier about his role in the offense.

Moore did not play in Week Seven after complaining about a lack of passes his way and requesting a trade away from the team. He returned to practice this week and played in Sunday’s 22-17 loss to the Patriots, but was only targeted one time and was clearly frustrated by that when he spoke to reporters after the game.

Moore was asked about his chemistry with quarterback Zach Wilson.

“I don’t even know, I couldn’t even tell you. I don’t get the ball. I don’t know,” Moore said, via SNY.

The Jets said last week that they would not entertain offers for Moore’s services, but another round of complaints could lead them to feel differently if they get any appealing calls before Tuesday’s trade deadline.