Elijah Moore on chemistry with Zach Wilson: I don’t know, I don’t get the ball

Posted by Josh Alper on October 30, 2022, 4:55 PM EDT
New York Jets v Pittsburgh Steelers
Getty Images

Wide receiver Elijah Moore was back in the Jets lineup on Sunday, but he doesn’t seem to be any happier about his role in the offense.

Moore did not play in Week Seven after complaining about a lack of passes his way and requesting a trade away from the team. He returned to practice this week and played in Sunday’s 22-17 loss to the Patriots, but was only targeted one time and was clearly frustrated by that when he spoke to reporters after the game.

Moore was asked about his chemistry with quarterback Zach Wilson.

“I don’t even know, I couldn’t even tell you. I don’t get the ball. I don’t know,” Moore said, via SNY.

The Jets said last week that they would not entertain offers for Moore’s services, but another round of complaints could lead them to feel differently if they get any appealing calls before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

6 responses to “Elijah Moore on chemistry with Zach Wilson: I don’t know, I don’t get the ball

  2. Bit of a transition for NY after the two big injuries they had last week. I wouldn’t panic, but Wilson might be looking over his shoulder next week

  4. If the Jets are not going to get Moore involved with their offense, then Moore is right to ask for a trade.

  6. It’s hard to believe but Mac Jones remains the best QB of his draft class and that’s not saying much. Trevor, Zach, Trey, Fields have all been underwhelming.

