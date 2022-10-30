Falcons’ offense finally getting Kyle Pitts going

Getty Images

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts has been one of this season’s most disappointing players. Perhaps that changes today.

Pitts has three catches for 38 yards and a touchdown in the first 20 minutes of action today against the Panthers, and his touchdown gave Atlanta a 7-3 lead.

It’s been an incredibly frustrating season for Pitts, who had just 16 catches for 178 yards and one touchdown heading into today. But it’s been a good start today in Atlanta.

If the Falcons win this game, they’ll be all alone in first place in the NFC South.