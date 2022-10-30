Gardner Minshew in for Jalen Hurts with Eagles up 35-13

Posted by Josh Alper on October 30, 2022
Pittsburgh Steelers v Philadelphia Eagles
Jalen Hurts got last week off with the Eagles on a bye and the quarterback will get a little extra rest this Sunday as well.

Hurts was replaced by Gardner Minshew with just under 10 minutes left in Sunday’s game. The Eagles are up 35-13 over the Steelers at home.

Hurts threw four touchdowns before putting his helmet away. Three of those touchdowns went to wide receiver A.J. Brown and all four of his scores covered at least 27 yards as the Eagles had a lot of success throwing deep on Sunday.

Brown added a 43-yard catch to set up a Miles Sanders touchdown run and the Eagles are set to be 7-0 once the final whistle sounds in Philly.

