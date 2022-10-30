Jaguars score first, take 7-0 lead over Broncos in London

Getty Images

It’s been an ugly start for Russell Wilson and the Broncos today in London.

Through the first two Broncos offensive drives, Wilson has zero completions, one interception, one dropped interception and one sack. He has looked awful.

The Jaguars capitalized of Wilson’s interception, turning it into a 22-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Evan Engram and an early 7-0 lead.

This Broncos team has fallen severely short of expectations all season, and today is looking no different. They need to turn things around in a hurry.