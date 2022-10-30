Jaguars score first, take 7-0 lead over Broncos in London

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 30, 2022, 9:49 AM EDT
Denver Broncos v Jacksonville Jaguars
It’s been an ugly start for Russell Wilson and the Broncos today in London.

Through the first two Broncos offensive drives, Wilson has zero completions, one interception, one dropped interception and one sack. He has looked awful.

The Jaguars capitalized of Wilson’s interception, turning it into a 22-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Evan Engram and an early 7-0 lead.

This Broncos team has fallen severely short of expectations all season, and today is looking no different. They need to turn things around in a hurry.

4 responses to “Jaguars score first, take 7-0 lead over Broncos in London

  1. Total BS that I need to download yet another app to watch this game. I hope the ratings are horrible.

  3. I’ll admit this is really surprising. I know all the armchair QBs like to say they knew Wilson had lost his mojo but I don’t think anyone could have predicted his game falling this far. Reminds me when the Texans passed on Manning because they thought Schaub was the guy and out of the blue he turned into a pick six machine. Crazy..

