Jalen Hurts: I guess I was in the zone, feel like I could have done more

Posted by Josh Alper on October 30, 2022, 6:41 PM EDT
Pittsburgh Steelers v Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts got to take most of the fourth quarter off with the Eagles up 35-13 against the Steelers on Sunday, but he had enough time to throw four touchdowns before Gardner Minshew came in to play out garbage time.

All four of Hurts’ touchdowns came from at least 27 yards away from the end zone and he hooked up with A.J. Brown for three of them. Those touchdowns were epitomized what the Eagles were looking for when they traded for Brown this offseason and they continued a stellar start to the 2022 season for Hurts.

Hurts didn’t feel totally satisfied by his outing, however.

“I guess I was in the zone. I feel like I could have done more,” Hurts said. “You look at the third quarter, I think there was an opportunity to make some plays. [We] had some negative plays there before halftime, took some sacks I feel like I could’ve avoided and probably [could have] gotten the ball out. And then we started hitting some; it’s a testament to the receivers we have [and] the protection we had all day. We were unwavering. I think we kept focused on playing to the standard and chasing that. Hell of a game by A.J.  making big time plays. I know he wants some back for sure but hell of a game by him.”

Hurts’ self-critique of his play is probably harsher than anything he’s going to hear from anyone with the team, but the prospect of Hurts doing even more for the 7-0 Eagles is still likely to be an appealing prospect to the club.

  1. Great play Eagles, as the Steelers sure have lost the physical play they have been known for.

  3. As a fan of great football play, those 3 strikes to AJ Brown today were a thing of beauty to watch

  9. Incredibly impressed with Hurts. Guy seems like he’s a student of the game and is maintaining a lot of humility despite his success. Incredibly talented and makes smart decisions with the football and yet looks more closely at what he did wrong than what he did right.

    A shame he’s not playing in a city that actually deserves him.

  10. A shame he’s not playing in a city that actually deserves him.

    He is. Philly loves a player who works hard and wins.

