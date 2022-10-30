Jared Allen rides horse onto field for Ring of Honor ceremony

USA Today Sports

Best known as a Viking, Jared Allen really is a cowboy.

The retired pass rusher joined Minnesota’s Ring of Honor on Sunday. He made his entrance riding a horse. Onto the field.

Hopefully, the horse didn’t do what horses often do. If the horse didn’t, the Vikings may be in the process of doing it, blowing a double-digit lead to the Cardinals. (The Vikings have since retaken the lead. Don’t worry; they’ll blow it again.)

Allen spent six seasons with the Vikings. He had double-digit sacks every year in Minnesota, including 22 in 2011. Allen had 136.0 sacks for his career.