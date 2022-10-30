Jauan Jennings, Jason Verrett inactive for 49ers-Rams

Getty Images

The 49ers final injury report of the week made it clear the club was going to be shorthanded when taking on the Rams on Sunday.

Receiver Deebo Samuel fullback Kyle Juszczyk, defensive tackle Arik Armstead, and linebacker Drę Greenlaw were all ruled out.

But two players listed as questionable have now been declared inactive: receiver Jauan Jennings (hamstring) and cornerback Jason Verrett (knee).

Jennings has 14 catches for 180 yards this season. He may have expanded his role with Samuel out. But Brandon Aiyuk, tight end George Kittle, and newly acquired running back Christian McCaffrey will likely carry that load now.

Verrett is returning from reconstructive knee surgery and was activated off injured reserve. But he’ll wait another week to make his season debut.

Juszczyk (finger), Samuel (hamstring), Jennings (hamstring), and Armstead (foot, ankle) are dealing with various injuries and are inactive. Defensive lineman Kemoko Turay is the remaining inactive for San Francisco.

For the Rams, running back Cam Akers, quarterback Bryce Perkins, receiver Lance McCutcheon, cornerback Shaun Jolly, tight end Kendall Blanton, and defensive lineman Bobby Brown are all inactive.