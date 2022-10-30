Jaylen Waddle has two TDs and Tyreek Hill is over 100 yards, but Miami still trails

Getty Images

The Lions can’t stop Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill — who can? — but the Dolphins can’t stop the Lions.

Waddle has two touchdowns today and Hill already is over 100 yards, but the Lions lead the Dolphins 21-14.

Waddle’s touchdowns have covered 5 and 29 yards. He has five catches for 59 yards.

Hill has five receptions for 117 yards.

Tua Tagovailoa is 13-of-15 for 201 yards and two touchdowns.

But the Lions have 223 yards and have scored a touchdown on every possession after entering the game without a touchdown since Oct. 2.