Jets up 10-6 over Patriots at half

Sunday’s game between the Jets and Patriots looked like it took a massive swing just before halftime when cornerback Michael Carter returned a Mac Jones interception 85 yards for a touchdown, but a flag wiped out what would have been a 16-3 Jets lead.

Defensive end John Franklin-Myers was flagged for roughing the passer and the Patriots would go on to kick a field goal that cut the Jets’ lead to 10-6 at the break.

The Patriots had a chance for points at the two-minute warning, but came up empty. They got gifted 15 yards when officials flagged Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley for hitting Jones while he lowered his shoulder while running for a first down and moved the ball to the Jets’ 21-yard-line, but Jones threw an incompletion on fourth down after the Patriots passed on kicking a field goal.

They got the ball back after linebacker Ja'whaun Bentley picked off Zach Wilson near midfield with 48 seconds left in the half, but stayed conservative after the Franklin-Myers penalty before Folk cut the Jets’ lead to four points.

The Patriots get the ball to start the third quarter, so they’ll try to wipe out what’s left of the Jets’ lead at that point.