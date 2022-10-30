Jim Irsay says he’s giving no thought to firing Frank Reich

Getty Images

Colts owner Jim Irsay’s fingerprints are all over the decision to bench quarterback Matt Ryan. However, Irsay’s footprint soon won’t be in the rear end of coach Frank Reich.

Via Chris Mortensen of ESPN.com, Irsay said “rather emphatically” that he’s giving “no thought” to firing Reich, or G.M. Chris Ballard.

“I’m in a great spot with Chris and Frank,” Irsay said. “We’re all re-energized with the move to Sam Ehlinger.”

The move from Ryan to Ehlinger was rooted in business considerations. With more than $17 million in injury guarantees for 2023, the Colts would end up owing every penny to Ryan if he emerges from the 2022 season with an injury that prevents him from passing a physical by the middle of March.

The best news for the Colts is that they’ll find out what they have in Ehlinger. If he doesn’t play well, maybe they’ll end up sinking deep enough in the standings so that they can rise high enough in the draft order to get their next Peyton Manning or Andrew Luck.