Jordan Davis wearing a walking boot, on crutches as he leaves locker room

Eagles nose tackle Jordan Davis was carted off the sideline after being injured in the second quarter of Sunday’s game.

According to multiple reports, Davis’ right foot was in a boot, and he was on crutches as he left the locker room following the game.

Davis was injured on a 7-yard pass from Kenny Pickett to Najee Harris with 3:03 remaining until halftime. Offensive lineman James Daniels blocked Davis to the ground on the play.

The 13th overall choice in the 2022 draft did not put much weight on his right leg as he was helped off the field, and the Eagles quickly ruled him out of Sunday’s game with an ankle injury.

He had one tackle before leaving.

The Eagles also have Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Milton Williams and Marlon Tuipulotu on the roster at the position. Marvin Wilson is on the practice squad.