Kirk Cousins runs for 17-yard TD, Vikings lead 7-0

Getty Images

If you expected a quarterback to rush for the first touchdown in Sunday’s matchup between the Cardinals and Vikings, you’d be right.

But the QB who ran it in probably isn’t the one you thought.

Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins ran in a 17-yard touchdown to cap his team’s first drive and give the club a 7-0 lead.

On third-and-4, Cousins escaped the pocket to his right, tucked the ball, and took it down the right sideline to the paint.

That ended a 10-play, 75-yard drive.

Cousins’ only completion on the possession was a 28-yard strike over the middle to receiver Justin Jefferson that put Minnesota deep into Arizona territory.

The Cardinals will now once again be playing from behind.