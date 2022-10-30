Kliff Kingsbury says A.J. Green will play Sunday

Getty Images

Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green was active for last Thursday’s game against the Saints, but he never found his way onto the field as the Cardinals opted to roll with other wideouts during their victory.

After the game, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said that “we’re going to work through” how to allot playing time to their receiving corps now that DeAndre Hopkins is back from suspension and Robbie Anderson has joined the team in a trade with the Panthers. For this week, it appears Green will have a role.

Kingsbury told Tom Pelissero of NFL Media that Green will be active and will be on the field against the Vikings.

Green has 10 catches for 56 yards so far this season.