Le’Veon Bell loses pro boxing match

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 30, 2022, 5:12 AM EDT
Former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell made his boxing debut last month, beating fellow former running back Adrian Peterson. But on Saturday night he tried an opponent with much more fighting experience, and it did not go well for him.

Former UFC fighter Uriah Hall beat Bell by unanimous decision, winning all four rounds on all three judges’ scorecards.

Hall didn’t look like he was trying particularly hard, but even though his previous fighting experience was in the cage and not the ring, he was far superior to Bell, a boxing novice. Still, Bell earned Hall’s respect for fighting at all.

“That kid is tough. I give him so much props for stepping in there,” Hall said of Bell after the fight.

The 30-year-old Bell has said he’s serious about pursuing a boxing career and plans to continue fighting.

