Lions score first touchdown since Oct. 2 on first drive vs. Dolphins

Posted by Charean Williams on October 30, 2022, 1:16 PM EDT
Miami Dolphins v Detroit Lions
Getty Images

The Lions have had trouble scoring touchdowns lately. They hadn’t had one since Oct. 2.

The drought was at 19 possessions over the past eight quarters, not including end-of-half surrenders.

It took only five plays and 2 minutes and one second for the Lions to score against the Dolphins on Sunday.

The Lions took a 7-0 lead after driving right down the field after taking the opening kickoff.

Jared Goff threw a 10-yard pass to Jamaal Williams and after Elandon Roberts pushed Williams out of bounds, Roberts stood over Williams and flexed. His taunt cost the Dolphins 15 yards.

D'Andre Swift ran for 2 yards to get the Lions into Miami territory before Kalif Raymond caught a 27-yard pass from Goff and James Mitchell had a 14-yard reception. That set up Williams’ 7-yard touchdown run. He walked in up the middle.

